‘A champion of the working class’: Tributes pour in as Mick Lynch announces retirement

“Mick Lynch is a working class hero."

Tributes have poured in for Mick Lynch after the trade unionist announced his retirement from the RMT.

The union announced that ‘RMT general secretary Michael Lynch has made the decision to retire at the age of 63 after serving the union in many capacities. He was elected general secretary in 2021.’

Lynch said that he was incredibly proud to have served the union both as a rank-and-file member and an elected officer.

He said: “It has been a privilege to serve this union for over 30 years in all capacities, but now it is time for change.

“This union has been through a lot of struggles in recent years, and I believe that it has only made it stronger despite all the odds.

“There has never been a more urgent need for a strong union for all transport and energy workers of all grades, but we can only maintain and build a robust organisation for these workers if there is renewal and change.”

Lynch became known for his frequent television appearances, where he defended strike action and workers rights and dismantled arguments from Tories and their allies in the right-wing press who tried to demonise workers.

His no nonsense straight talking approach won him many plaudits, with commentators praising him for standing up for working class communities.

Reacting to news of his retirement, Politics JOE posted on X: “When Mick Lynch isn’t busy standing up for the working-class, he’s embarrassing Tories and journos.

“Have a peaceful retirement king x.”

Scottish Labour MSP Richard Leonard said: “Mick Lynch is a working class hero.

“He deserves a long and happy retirement

“Thank you, comrade.”

Commentator Andrew Fisher wrote: “The whole labour movement owes a huge debt of gratitude to Mick Lynch – who has been an outstanding representative for working class interests. Hope you have a long and happy retirement Mick.”

Zoe Gardner said: “Mick Lynch is retiring. An unparalleled communicator standing up for straightforward left values.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward