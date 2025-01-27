200 UK employers sign up for permanent four-day working week

The majority of the public expects a four-day week to be the norm by 2030

The push for a four day working week grows as two hundred UK companies permanently adopt the working pattern with no loss of pay for staff.

According to the latest analysis by the 4 Day Week Foundation, more than 5,000 workers will benefit from their employers becoming four-day week accredited employers.

Charities, marketing companies, and tech firms are the sectors with the highest number of four-day week companies.

Companies in sectors including the creative arts (18), engineering and manufacturing (12), recruitment and HR (12), entertainment (9), accountancy, banking and finance (8) and property development, trades and construction (6) have also recently been accredited by the foundation.

The 4 Day Week Foundation accreditation scheme recognises a four-day, 32 hour working week with no loss of pay as ‘gold standard’ and a four-day, 35 hour working week as ‘silver standard’.

“The 9-5, 5 day working week was invented 100 years ago and is no longer fit for purpose. We are long overdue an update,” Joe Ryle, Campaign Director of the 4 Day Week Foundation, said.

He added: “With 50% more free time, a four-day week gives people the freedom to live happier, more fulfilling lives”.

“As hundreds of British companies and one local council have already shown, a four-day week with no loss of pay can be a win-win for both workers and employers.”

A survey of 500 UK respondents and 500 respondents in the Republic of Ireland by Spark Market Research found that 68% of people think that in five years’ time, the four-day working week will become a norm.

Agreement with the statement was significantly higher among 18-34-year-olds, with 78% saying they believe the four-day week will become the norm by 2030, and 65% opposed to returning to full-time office-based work.

Spark managing director Lynsey Carolan said: “Our survey clearly shows a desire for change in traditional working patterns. 18-34s, the core workforce of the next 50 years, are making their feelings known that they don’t intend to go back to old-fashioned working patterns.

“This group also say that mental health and improving their overall wellbeing are their top priorities, so a four-day week is a really meaningful benefit and a key enabler of their overall quality of life.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward