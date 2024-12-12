Two thirds of voters agree with capping political donations, new polling reveals

'The public is fed up with the corrosive influence of big money in politics.'

A new survey commissioned by Unlock Democracy has found that two thirds of voters favour limiting the amount of money individuals can donate to political parties.

The survey, carried out by Opinium, found that 66% of the 2,050 respondents believe there should be a cap on donations to political parties and politicians, while only 15% said they oppose limiting donations.

The pressure group’s research also revealed that there is cross-party support for capping donations, with Labour, the Lib Dems, Greens, Conservatives and Reform all backing this policy.

A YouGov poll conducted in September 2024 found that 60% of respondents believe political donations are made to gain influence, rather than out of sincere support.

The latest figures from the Electoral Commission revealed that political parties received over £9 million in donations between July and September this year. Donations to Labour stood at over £2 million, and the Tories received £1.5 million in private donations, and £1.4 million in public funds.

Tom Brake, Director of Unlock Democracy, said: “The public is fed up with the corrosive influence of big money in politics. Labour will find it hard to convince voters it is serious about governing in service of working people while it continues to accept large donations from wealthy individuals and corporations.

“There is an opportunity here for the government to show clearly that it is different from its predecessor. At the moment, if the public perceives a difference, it’s not in a good way.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward