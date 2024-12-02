The degrowth agenda is a political dead end masquerading as environmental salvation

Let’s build the future we want to see, not destroy it.

Christopher Worrall is a housing columnist for LFF. He is on the Executive Committee of the Labour Housing Group, Co-Host of the Priced Out Podcast, and Chair of the Local Government and Housing Member Policy Group of the Fabian Society.

Degrowth architects are the apostles of decline, pushing an agenda of scarcity that threatens to derail Britain’s future. Their vision—endorsed by figures like Phineas Harper and showcased at events like the Oslo Architecture Triennale—rejects growth as the enemy of the planet. With proponents like Phineas Harper, advocates of the Corbynite ‘Land for the Many’ ideology continuing to push their agenda. But this ideology is not only delusional; it is dangerous. It stands in direct opposition to Rachel Reeves’ plan to kickstart economic growth and Keir Starmer’s missions to rebuild Britain with fairness and ambition.

Let’s be clear: degrowth is a recipe for stagnation. It romanticises shrinking economies and restricting cities, condemning working people to a future of ever-higher rents, stagnant wages, and decaying infrastructure. Labour knows that Britain’s problems—rising inequality, a housing crisis, and the climate emergency—demand bold action, not the defeatist politics of pseudo “shared plenty”. Degrowth architects would have us give up on growth, locking millions out of cities, homes, and opportunities.

Rachel Reeves’ agenda to grow Britain’s economy is the polar opposite of degrowth’s defeatist vision. Labour’s plan recognises that economic growth isn’t just compatible with tackling the climate crisis—it’s the only way to fund the green energy revolution, retrofit homes, and rebuild the infrastructure we need for a sustainable future. Degrowth architects, by contrast, offer no solutions. They demand austerity dressed up as environmentalism, trading progress for scarcity. Britain’s housing crisis is a prime example. Restrictive planning laws, cheered on by degrowth advocates, have stifled construction and made homes a privilege for the rich. Labour’s pledge to build 1.5 million new homes is a direct rejection of this scarcity agenda. To tackle inequality and build thriving cities, we need to say yes to growth, densification, and sustainable urban development.

The degrowth agenda is a political dead end masquerading as environmental salvation. Its architects are the enemies of progress. Labour must reject their defeatist dogma and the promoters of poverty politics that is degrowth. Instead we should embrace the bold vision of building Britain back stronger, greener, and fairer. Let’s build the future we want to see, not destroy it.