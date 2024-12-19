Thames Water ordered to pay £18 million fine for breaking shareholder payout rules

The water company will still be able to hike its bills by 35% by 2030

Ofwat has told Thames Water to pay £18.2 million after finding it made £131 million in dividend payments that were “unjustified” due to its poor performance.

The regulator has also announced that Thames Water will be allowed to increase its bills by 35% by 2030.

The average annual bill will rise to £588 by 2030, Ofwat said, up from £436 this year, not taking into account inflation.

Thames Water, which has debts of £15.7 billion, had initially requested approval to increase its bills by 59% by the end of the decade, claiming that it would not survive otherwise.

Ofwat has stated that the average 36% increase in water bills across the sector will fund £104 billion in upgrades to supply infrastructure and efforts to reduce sewage spills.

On Thames Water’s “unjustified” dividends, in October 2023, the company paid £37.5 million in dividends to its parent company, Thames Water Utilities Holdings Limited.

In March 2024, it paid another £158.3 million in dividends. As part of the payment, Thames Water transferred £131.3 million in tax losses to its parent company.

Ofwat said it also wants Thames Water to “claw back the value” of the £131 million by adjusting price controls to ensure that customers don’t foot the bill for these dividend payments.

The regulator also noted that Thames Water’s credit rating is currently below investment grade: “it is now in cash lock up and no further dividend payments can be paid by the company without first obtaining approval from Ofwat”.

Ofwat’s Chief Executive David Black said: “Ofwat’s £18 million penalty and clawing back the value of £131 million in unjustified dividend payments is a clear warning to the whole sector: We will take action against companies who take money out of these businesses, where performance does not merit it.”

