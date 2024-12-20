Ten UK universities ban fossil fuel companies from recruiting at careers fairs

New analysis has found that universities established after 1992 are leading the way on sustainability

More universities are committing to banning fossil fuel companies from recruitment fairs, new analysis from student activist network People and Planet has found.

An annual survey of sustainability and ethics in higher education revealed that ten universities have banned fossil fuel companies from participating in graduate fairs this year, a 30% increase compared to last year.

Six universities have also divested from companies that engage in the detention, deportation, use of force and surveillance of migrants.

However, regarding working conditions in higher education, the survey found that only 49% of universities are Living Wage Accredited, and just 52% of universities have more than a quarter of their academic staff on fixed-term contracts.

People and Planet found that just 13% of universities have a plan to ban UK mainland flights as part of their strategy to reduce aviation emissions.

The analysis shows that universities granted status after 1992 are leading in sustainability, with seven of them ranking in the top ten in People and Planet’s sustainability league table this year.

People and Planet said “These institutions have often been early adopters of actions like ending recruitment links with fossil fuel companies and divesting from the border industry.”

Laura Clayson, Campaigns Manager for Climate Justice at People and Planet, said: “Only 55% of UK universities have exclusions for fossil fuel extractor companies in their ethical investment policies, despite 78% having made public commitments to go Fossil Free.”

Clayson added: “We look forward to the sector aligning their policies with their proclamations”.

Josie Mizen, Co-Director for Climate Justice at People and Planet, stated: “As the climate crisis escalates, more and more universities are realising that climate justice can only be achieved by cutting ties with the fossil fuel industry.

“There’s still much more work to do: we need more universities to commit to ending their relationships with oil, gas, and mining companies – but with a growing student movement standing up against these corporations infiltrating their campuses, we know it can be done.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward