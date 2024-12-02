GB News blew £100,000 getting rid of ‘woke’ gender neutral toilets after posting an operating loss of £42.4 million

Bosses at the channel are reported to have been so furious at the "woke" bathrooms at their Paddington studio that they spent eye-watering sums to "fix" them.

Right-wing channel GB News has spent £100,000 getting rid of ‘woke’ gender neutral toilets after posting an operating loss of £42.4 million.

The Mirror, which first reported the story, states: “It was revealed in March that GB News’ rented Paddington studio features unisex facilities – prompting then-Chipping Barnet MP Theresa Villiers declared to tweet: “This doesn’t seem entirely consistent with their apparent enthusiasm for fighting culture wars.”

“But a source told this newspaper senior GB News figures were so infuriated by the “woke” bathrooms that they spent eye-watering sums to “fix” them.”

The toilets have now been separated into male and female facilities.

In March, GB News reported that pre-tax losses at the broadcaster hit £42.4m for the year to the end of May 2023, up from £30.7m a year earlier.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward