GB News blew £100,000 getting rid of ‘woke’ gender neutral toilets after posting an operating loss of £42.4 million

Bosses at the channel are reported to have been so furious at the "woke" bathrooms at their Paddington studio that they spent eye-watering sums to "fix" them.
Right-wing channel GB News has spent £100,000 getting rid of ‘woke’ gender neutral toilets after posting an operating loss of £42.4 million.
Bosses at the channel are reported to have been so furious at the “woke” bathrooms at their Paddington studio that they spent eye-watering sums to “fix” them.
The Mirror, which first reported the story, states: “It was revealed in March that GB News’ rented Paddington studio features unisex facilities – prompting then-Chipping Barnet MP Theresa Villiers declared to tweet: “This doesn’t seem entirely consistent with their apparent enthusiasm for fighting culture wars.”
“But a source told this newspaper senior GB News figures were so infuriated by the “woke” bathrooms that they spent eye-watering sums to “fix” them.”
The toilets have now been separated into male and female facilities.
In March, GB News reported that pre-tax losses at the broadcaster hit £42.4m for the year to the end of May 2023, up from £30.7m a year earlier.
Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward
To reach hundreds of thousands of new readers we need to grow our donor base substantially.
That's why in 2024, we are seeking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support Left Foot Forward's work.
We still need another 117 people to donate to hit the target. You can help. Donate today.
That's why in 2024, we are seeking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support Left Foot Forward's work. We still need another 117 people to donate to hit the target. You can help. Donate today.