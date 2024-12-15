Brexit blamed for threatening the safety of UK’s tap water

Another 'Brexit problem.'

Labelled a ‘Brexit problem’ by those in the industry, the safety of Britain’s tap water is at risk after laboratories that test and certify chemicals have been closed down.

From 2026, EU countries will be able to share laboratory capacity, but due to post-Brexit regulations, UK products cannot be tested abroad. Instead they must be tested within the UK, where there are currently no UK laboratories available for this purpose.

Warning have been made that if water companies fail to safeguard the water supply of contaminants, it could put people’s health at risk.

In May this year, a waterborne disease affected thousands in Devon when a cryptosporidium parasite was detected in the water supply. Schools and businesses were temporarily shut down, and the local economy was impacted.

Previously, three certified laboratories in the UK carried out the ‘regulation 31’ tests on chemicals, pipes, and other materials to ensure drinking water was safe. But these labs were closed in 2021 due to high operating costs. As a result, new products can no longer be tested or approved for use in water treatment. Products that were previously tested every five years can also no longer be certified.

There are currently no plans to open new testing facilities. British Water, a trade group, has voiced concern, stating:

“The closure of laboratories offering this vital testing service has not only disrupted production lines but also left suppliers struggling to meet the stringent requirements of their clients.”

Ceris van de Vyver, director of CV Water Consultancy, said: “At this point we don’t have testing facilities in the UK to reach regulation 31 testing requirements.

“These are specific and highly focused laboratories. It is causing some issues to adopting new innovative products because we don’t have a laboratory currently that is open.”

Van de Vyver explained how in the EU, the situation is very different:

“In Europe is there is a planned harmonisation of standards for EU members by December 2026 as part of the recast Drinking Water Directive. We are looking over at what Europe are doing, obviously the events of the last few years means that we are in a different situation.

“At the moment we are operating safely, but manufacturers are finding it frustrating because we can’t get products approved in the UK,” she added.