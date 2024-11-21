Watchdog rejects Tory claims accusing Labour of cronyism

Yet more Tory lies..

The Civil Service Commission has cleared the Labour government over allegations of wrongdoing and cronyism made by the Tories.

The Commission launched an investigation in August after the Tories claimed that appointments to the new Labour government were evidence of a “culture of cronyism”, and were made without going through proper procedure.

A focal point of the review was around “exception” appointments, whereby the normal civil service recruitment rules are bypassed. Exception appointments can be made in certain circumstances, for example if it is a temporary appointment, if the job requires “highly specialist skills”, or to fill gaps in periods of short-term urgent need.

According to the report published by the Commission yesterday, 550 “appointments by exception” were made by the new government in July and August.

However, the report found that this was “considerably lower” than the Tories’ time in office, when 61,815 civil service jobs were handed out in that way at a rate of 1,287 a month.

The Commission’s report said: “The review found that fewer exceptions were made in this period than is typical in a similar length of time.

“Their usage varied by number and appointment length across civil service departments and organisations.

“The review identified a range of good practice and some areas that required improvement. The commission was largely satisfied with processes in place within departments to apply, consider and approve exception requests.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

