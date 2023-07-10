Unite overwhelmingly rejects disaffiliation from the Labour Party

“It would be the worst time to leave the Labour Party when they are in touching distance of power, if we leave we wouldn’t influence that power.

Unite the Union has overwhelmingly rejected proposals to disaffiliate from the Labour Party.

Following a passionate and well-tempered vote at Unite’s rules conference today, the union has overwhelmingly rejected proposals that would have resulted in the union disaffiliating from Labour.

Speaking in the debate, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is the moment of maximum leverage for the union where we can hold Labour to account. Now cannot be the time to walk away. We would be weakening our own arm.

“It would be the worst time to leave the Labour Party when they are in touching distance of power, if we leave we wouldn’t influence that power.

“Labour must be Labour and the union must push them to into that position we must make them take different choices. We will not make the same mistakes of the past there will be no blank cheques for Labour until we see tangible results.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

