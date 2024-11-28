Sharon Graham reveals the astonishing amount of money Unite has won for workers in last two years

News

Absolutely huge sums have been put in workers' pockets

Sharon Graham speaking on the Winter Fuel Allowance motion at Labour Conference

Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham has revealed how much her union has secured for workers in the last two years.

In a post on X, Graham said that Unite has had over 1,000 disputes covering around 280,000 of its members over that period.

In an illustration of the power of trade unionism, Graham went on to say that these disputes have “put £450 million back in to the pockets of workers”.

Among the significant victories Unite has secured in this time have been substantial pay increases for workers at Network Rail, British Airways and First Bus.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

