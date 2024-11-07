Group of MPs call for Gaza family visa scheme

The scheme would enable family members to reunite with Palestinians in the UK

A group of MPs have called for the government to set up a family visa scheme for Palestinians living in the UK.

At the time of writing, five MPs have signed an Early Day Motion (EDM) asking the government to introduce a scheme based upon the Ukraine Family Scheme which enabled family members of Ukrainians living in the UK to access visas which allowed them to live, work and study in the UK.

The EDM says “that there are a small number of Palestinians living in the UK whose loved ones are at imminent risk in Gaza, so calls upon the Government to introduce a Gaza Family Visa Scheme, based upon the Ukraine Family Scheme, to enable Palestinians from Gaza to reunite with their family members and seek temporary sanctuary in the UK until it is safe to return.”

The EDM has been tabled by the Labour MP Rachael Maskell. The other MPs to have signed it are Labour MP Neil Duncan-Jordan, independent MP Adam Shockat, Liberal Democrat MP Andrew George and Alliance MP Sorcha Eastwood.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: UK Parliament – Creative Commons