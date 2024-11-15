Government to ban new coal mining schemes

It comes as the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) issued a red alert on the first day of the UN Climate Change Conference, COP29.

The government has announced that new coal mining schemes will be banned in the UK, as it tries to battle against climate change and limit global temperature rises.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero wrote: “Licensing of new coal mines is set to be restricted as the government commits to bringing in legislation which will prohibit new coal mining projects.

“The government today (14 November) confirmed it will introduce new legislation as soon as possible to restrict the future licensing of new coal mines.

“Coal power remains the largest source of energy-related CO2 emissions globally. Phasing it out is a crucial step to tackling climate change and limiting global temperature rises to 1.5C, while providing important health benefits through improved air quality.”

It comes as the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) issued a red alert on the first day of the UN Climate Change Conference, COP29.

The WMO has said that 2015-2024 will be the warmest ten years on record with the loss of ice from glaciers, sea-level rises and ocean heating acceleration, while extreme weather, like Spain’s recent floods and hurricanes that battered the USA, is wreaking havoc on communities and economies across the world.

With the damage from climate change increasing, the Labour government has committed to unprecedented investment in homegrown clean energy in the UK including carbon capture and hydrogen.

Britain also became the first major economy to stop burning coal for power in October, with the closure of the country’s last coal-fired power station at Ratcliffe on Soar, following 50 years of service. It means coal has gone from generating around 40% of the UK’s electricity supply in 2012 to 0%.

Commenting on the news that the government is set to ban new coal mining schemes, Friends of the Earth called it ‘great news’ but warned that more needed to be done.

Friends of the Earth climate campaigner, Tony Bosworth, said: “This is great news and should finally consign coal to the history books.

“This must surely be the end of the line for the unnecessary and highly polluting coal mine in West Cumbria.

“But the government can’t stop here. It must work with councils, businesses and local people to make sure that areas like West Cumbria are at the forefront of the transition to a green economy, and the region gets the new jobs and opportunities it desperately needs.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward