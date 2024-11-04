Former Labour MP Beth Winter quits party

"I cannot in all conscience remain in a political party that is pursuing an authoritarian political agenda whose primary objective is to retain the neoliberal status quo"

The former Labour MP Beth Winter has announced that she has left the Labour Party. Winter served as the MP for Cynon Valley from 2019 to 2024.

Winter said that the Labour Party no longer represents a ‘socialist vision’ and accused it of ‘pursuing an authoritarian political agenda’.

In a statement, she said: “It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve as the MP for my home, Cynon Valley, elected on the transformative Labour manifesto of 2019. As a proud socialist I have remained committed to that manifesto’s vision for a fairer, more equal, and greener society ‘for the many, not the few’.

“Sadly, the Labour Party no longer represents that socialist vision and I have, therefore, decided today to cease my membership.”

She continued: “Today’s Labour Party is unrecognisable. I cannot in all conscience remain in a political party that is pursuing an authoritarian political agenda whose primary objective is to retain the neoliberal status quo, serve corporate interests and protect the ruling class”.

When in parliament, Winter was a member of the Socialist Campaign Group – the left wing group of Labour MPs in the House of Commons. Following boundary changes in advance of the 2024 general election, she lost a local selection battle to be the parliamentary candidate for the newly formed Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare constituency to Gerald Jones and subsequently left parliament.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward