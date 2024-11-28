Ed Davey reaches peak Ed Davey with release of Christmas single

Proceeds from the single will go to the Carers Trust and the Bath Philharmonia.

During this year’s general election campaign, the Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey made a name for himself for using bizarre stunts to draw attention to his party’s policies. Whether it was paddle boarding to illustrate Lib Dem policy on sewage pollution or bungee jumping to show the party’s stance on social care, Davey proved immune to embarrassment in his pursuit of votes.

Now, the Lib Dem leader has once again shown his willingness to look a bit silly to highlight a cause by releasing a Christmas single.

Called ‘Love is Enough’, the single has been released with the Bath Philharmonia Young Carers’ Choir.

The song seeks to raise awareness of the work done by carers in Britain and contains lyrics designed to do so. For example, the chorus contains the following lines: “Believing and dreaming and pushing through, Coz love’s so much more than a game for two, It’s raising us up so that we are one, And in the end when the race is run, You’ll learn to see Love is enough”.

Proceeds from the single will go to the Carers Trust and the Bath Philharmonia.

In the video accompanying the single, Davey can be seen belting out choruses in the recording studio and enthusiastically dancing along to the festive number. While the Lib Dem leader certainly isn’t the lead vocalist, he appears to be audible around two and a half minutes in.

You can watch the video for the single here:

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward