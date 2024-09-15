Lib Dems have no ‘no-go’ areas for electoral success, Ed Davey tells party conference

Davey also said the Lib Dems would 'knock down the rest' of the Blue Wall

There is ‘no ceiling’ on the Liberal Democrats’ electoral ambitions and there are no ‘no-go’ areas for electoral success, Ed Davey has told his party’s autumn conference. The Lib Dem leader made the comments during a Q&A session with the journalist Carolyn Quinn.

Asked about the party’s electoral ambitions and whether he was seeking to replace the Tories as the official opposition, Davey said there is “no ceiling on the ambition”. He then told the conference: “I’m really proud we won so many Conservative seats. I’m determined we win many more. We knocked down quite a lot of the Blue Wall. We’re going to knock down the rest of it.”

Davey then went on to suggest that through expanding its councillor base in cities, it could also begin to contest more Labour seats too.

Quinn then asked Davey whether there were any ‘no-go areas’ for the Lib Dems’ future success. He responded simply: “No, why should there be?”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward