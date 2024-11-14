Chair of Poplar and Limehouse Labour calls for resignation of chief executive of Tower Hamlets council over serious failings

'It is clear that these actions are incompatible with the council’s Core TOWER values – Together, Open, Willing, Excellent and Respect.'

The chair of Poplar and Limehouse Labour has called for the resignation of Tower Hamlets Council’s chief executive, Stephen Halsey, following serious failings identified in a recent report.

The government intervened after concerns about a “toxic culture” and lack of transparency within the council, led by independent executive mayor Lutfur Rahman.

In a letter to Halsey, that was withdrawn but has been seen by Left Foot Forward, Christopher Worral, called for his resignation under Section 15(b) of the Local Government Act 1999.

The independent Best Value Inspection of the London Borough of Tower Hamlets report, published on November 12, 2024, highlighted significant leadership deficiencies, including a lack of trust and cooperation among political parties, which hampered meaningful improvements and contributed to “officer churn at the top levels” of the organisation.

It spoke about how the lack of stability and continuity combined with the high use of consultants and interim arrangements since 2022 has “undermined confidence in the leadership of the Council.”

“At times we have observed the Labour group as a collective struggle at times to effectively challenge the executive. This may in part be due to the nature of the political history of Tower Hamlets. There is also limited evidence of the backbench administration Councillors holding Cabinet and executive to account. As a result, there is not sufficient robust public scrutiny demonstrated across all committees,” stated the report.

Local Government Minister Jim McMahon said that the Council is not meeting its Best Value Duty and announced plans to appoint a ministerial envoy and an assistant envoy to oversee improvement efforts.

In the letter, Worrall criticised Halsey for failing to address the issues raised in the report, accusing the council of obfuscation and misrepresenting its performance. He pointed to various governance failures, including a lack of transparency, due process in appointments, and a toxic workplace culture.

Worrall said the council’s statement regarding the Best Value Inspection findings, “shockingly bypasses a litany of serious issues raised by inspectors, who highlighted a comprehensive account of failures in governance, financial oversight, and risk management.

“The council’s statement blatantly misleads Tower Hamlets residents, perpetuating the very lack of transparency and accountability condemned in the report,” wrote Worrall.

He described the issues as being of “grave concern” and that the governance approach under Halsey’s direction is “untenable and incompatible with the ethical and accountability standards expected of a Chief Executive.”

“Furthermore, it is clear that these actions are incompatible with the council’s Core TOWER values – Together, Open, Willing, Excellent and Respect – which are foundational principles meant to ensure the council operates transparency, ethically, and collaboratively,” he wrote.

Worrall concluded by urging Halsey to reconsider his position, stating the need for leadership that upholds transparency, accountability, and ethical governance for the residents of Tower Hamlets.