Spain’s prime minister unveils pro-immigration policy, citing moral duty and economic growth

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has announced a new pro-immigration policy aimed at addressing labour shortages and boosting economic growth. Speaking in parliament, the Socialist Workers’ Party leader said that Spain must decide whether to be “an open and prosperous country or a closed-off, poor country.”

Sánchez reminded of Spain’s history under Francisco Franco’s dictatorship, when over two million Spaniards emigrated, and spoke of a “moral debt” owed to past generations.

“We Spaniards are children of emigration, we are not going to be the parents of xenophobia,” he said.

In recent years, Spain has gone from being a low-immigration country to having one of the highest rates of immigration in the EU. Foreign-born residents account for 18 percent of total population, putting the country’s immigration population levels similar to Belgium and Germany, and higher than the Netherlands, France, Italy and Denmark.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), noted how the high level of migration in Spain is helping fill job vacancies in the labour market.

Sánchez’s policy focuses on improving integration resources for immigrants and streamlining residency applications. He spoke of the need for workers in several sectors, including caregivers for the elderly, programmers, technicians, and bricklayers, as well as children to keep rural schools open.

“I want citizens to understand that this is not a battle between Spaniards and foreigners, or Christians and Muslims or saints and criminals. It is a battle between truth and lies, between tales and data, between what is in the interests of our society and the interests of a few who see fear and hatred of foreigners as their only path to power,” he said.

Sánchez’s approach contrasts with most European leaders, who are tightening immigration policies amid a rise of anti-immigration far-right support. His position is also expected to provoke opposition from Spain’s far-right Vox party and the conservative People’s Party, both of which are increasingly taking a hardline stance on immigration, in line with broader European trends.