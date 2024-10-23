Angela Rayner roasts Oliver Dowden at PMQs over Tories failing working people

'The definition of working people are the people that the Tory party has failed for the last 14 years'

Tory MP Oliver Dowden endured a humiliating PMQs this afternoon, as he stepped in for Rishi Sunak, with Angela Rayner slamming the Tories for failing working people in what was a fiery exchange.

Rayner stepped in for Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is flying to Samoa for the Commonwealth summit.

Dowden asked Rayner: “What is the Deputy Prime Minister’s definition of working people?”

Rayner replied: “Today’s our first exchange Mr Speaker since he pushed for a July General Election, and if his own side haven’t offered him a peerage, I certainly would’ve.

“Mr Speaker the definition of working people are the people that the Tory party has failed for the last 14 years.”

Dowden also asked Rayner if the Labour government would build economic ties with the Commonwealth, to which Rayner replied: “We talk about economics, the architect of the 2024 Tory general election campaign doing his victory lap before retiring with the hereditary peers that he fought so hard to protect, he leaves behind a Tory party in utter denial, heads in the sand, refusing to accept the rejection by the British public.

“Their plan for Britain includes scrapping the minimum wage, cutting maternity pay and tax breaks for the big oil companies…this Labour government was elected to end the Tory chaos and that’s exactly what we’re doing £600 more in the pockets of insecure workers, 30,000 new dads given paternity leave and 10 million working people better off.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward