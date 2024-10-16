51 MPs back call for end to arms sales to Israel and ban on imports from Israeli settlements

These MPs are calling on the UK government to act

A cross-party group of MPs have backed a call for an end to arms sales to Israel and a ban on imports from illegal Israeli settlements. At the time of writing, 51 MPs from a number of different parties have signed an Early Day Motion in parliament which makes the call and also welcomes a resolution from the UN General Assembly which called for an end to Israel’s unlawful occupation of Palestine.

The motion begins: “That this House welcomes the UN General Assembly’s decision to overwhelmingly adopt a resolution on 18 September calling for Israel to rapidly end its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT);

“further welcomes that the UN resolution calls on states to comply with their obligations under international law and to take concrete steps to address Israel’s unlawful presence in the OPT;

“notes this includes calling on states not to act in ways that provide aid or assistance that help maintain Israel’s illegal presence in the OPT, to cease importing products originating from Israeli settlements, to halt arms transfers to Israel where there are reasonable grounds to suspect they may be used in the OPT, to implement sanctions including travel bans and asset freezes against those involved in maintaining Israel’s unlawful presence in the OPT, and to take steps to prevent all other trade that aids or assists the illegal occupation”.

It goes on to call “on the Government to act in support of the UN resolution and ICJ opinion including by ending all military exports to Israel, banning the import of goods from illegal Israeli settlements and revoking the 2030 Roadmap which deepens UK economic, trade and security ties with Israel.”

The Early Day Motion was sponsored by Richard Burgon – the independent (formerly Labour) MP for Leeds East. Among its backers are a number of high profile MPs from a number of parties including the former shadow chancellor John McDonnell, the former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts and Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer.

Early Day Motions are not binding and do not directly affect government policy.

The full list of MPs who have signed the motion is as follows:

Diane Abbott (Labour) Tahir Ali (Labour) Apsana Begum (Independent) Sian Berry (Green) Kirsty Blackman (SNP) Olivia Blake (Labour) Richard Burgon (Independent) Ian Byrne (Independent) Ellie Chowns (Green) Jeremy Corbyn (Independent) Ann Davies (Plaid Cymru) Carla Denyer (Green) Dave Doogan (SNP) Neil Duncan-Jordan (Labour) Andrew George (Liberal Democrat) Colum Eastwood (SDLP) Sorcha Eastwood (Alliance) Mary Kelly Foy (Labour) Claire Hanna (SDLP) Adnan Hussain (Independent) Imran Hussain (Independent) Kim Johnson (Labour) Ayoub Khan (Independent) Ben Lake (Plaid Cymru) Peter Lamb (Labour) Ian Lavery (Labour) Chris Law (SNP) Graham Leadbitter (SNP) Brian Leishman (Labour) Clive Lewis (Labour) Seamus Logan (SNP) Rachael Maskell (Labour) Andy McDonald (Labour) John McDonnell (Independent) Llinos Medi (Plaid Cymru) Abtisam Mohamed (Labour) Iqbal Mohamed (Independent) Yasin Mohamed (Labour) Grahame Morris (Labour) Brendan O’Hara (SNP) Simon Opher (Labour) Kate Osborne (Labour) Bell Ribeiro-Addy (Labour) Liz Saville Roberts (Plaid Cymru) Adam Shockatt (Independent) Cat Smith (Labour) Zarah Sultana (Independent) Jon Trickett (Labour) Nadia Whittome (Labour) Pete Wishart (SNP) Steve Witherden (Labour)

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Workers for a Free Palestine