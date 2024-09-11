Israel has created an ‘ecosystem of genocide’ since 1948, Palestinian ambassador tells TUC Congress

"It is a slow genocide that has been happening over the period of 76 years"

Israel has created an ‘ecosystem of genocide’ since 1948, the Palestinian ambassador to the UK – Husam Zomlot – has claimed. Zomlot made the comments in a keynote address to this year’s TUC Congress in Brighton.

Speaking on Israel’s actions towards the Palestinian people, Zomlot told the Congress: “It is a slow genocide that has been happening over the period of 76 years, and is the systematic extermination of the Palestinian people. Israel has created an ecosystem of genocide that is not just about mass killings, but about ending the very possibility of Palestinian independence – freedom – but also the very possibility of Palestinian life.”

Later in his address, Zomlot heavily criticised the Labour government’s decision to only suspend some arms sales to Israel. He said “while we welcome the decision by the UK government to suspend some arms licenses to Israel”, but also called for a “complete, full arms embargo” and said “it is simply unconscionable that the UK should continue to deliver any arms to Israel”.

Earlier at the Congress, delegates voted to support a motion which called on the UK government to end all arms licenses to Israel.

Zomlot began his address to the TUC Congress by praising the solidarity the UK trade union movement has shown with the people of Palestine. He told delegates: “Unions, the labour movement, are a bedrock of solidarity for Palestine”, adding: “Allow me to start by thanking you all – each one of you – for all that you have been doing over the months and the years, for your solidarity, for your actions, for taking [to] the streets every week, in every city”.

Zomlot’s address was met with a standing ovation from delegates.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward