10 MPs sign motion welcoming South Africa’s genocide case against Israel

The motion 'welcomes South Africa’s request for provisional measures by the International Court of Justice to prevent acts of genocide'

10 MPs have signed an Early Day Motion in parliament welcoming South Africa’s case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at the Hague which alleges that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

The motion comes as Israel’s bombardment of Gaza continues. Over 24,000 people have been killed by Israel’s military action since the Hamas attacks on October 7.

The Early Day Motion has been tabled by Plaid Cymru MP Hywel Williams. Other MPs to have backed the motion are Labour MP John McDonnell and Green Party MP Caroline Lucas.

As well as welcoming South Africa’s case, the motion calls for an immediate ceasefire and the release of both Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

The motion reads: “That this House recognises the continuing violence in Gaza which has resulted in over 23,000 deaths; welcomes South Africa’s request for provisional measures by the International Court of Justice to prevent acts of genocide; urges the Government to carefully consider the application as it upholds its duty to prevent genocide under the 1948 Genocide Convention and actively avoid complicity; continues to support those in the UK calling for an immediate ceasefire, the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners and an end to the siege; and calls upon Israel to observe any resulting binding provisional measures aimed at protecting the human rights of Palestinians, including the cessation of fire.”

The full list of signatories is as follows:

Hywel Williams – Plaid Cymru

Liz Saville Roberts – Plaid Cymru

Ben Lake – Plaid Cymru

Philippa Whitford – SNP

Claire Hanna – SDLP

Caroline Lucas – Green

Colum Eastwood – SDLP

Alison Thewliss – SNP

John McDonnell – Labour

Jonathan Edwards – Independent

The Early Day Motion was tabled on January 11, and it is likely that more MPs will add their name to it in the coming days.

Two days of hearings on South Africa’s case were heard at the ICJ on 11 and 12 January. A ruling is expected within the next few weeks.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: UK Parliament under a Creative Commons license