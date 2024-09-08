Green Party votes to back ban on greyhound racing

Members voted on the policy at their autumn conference in Manchester

At their autumn conference in Manchester on September 8, Green Party members voted to support an immediate ban on greyhound racing and the use of the whip in horse racing.

In backing a motion on the issue, members also supported a compulsory levy to be imposed on all betting, to be used solely for welfare improvements, and a single regulatory authority to enforce animal welfare standards.

Speaking following the decision, the Green Party’s co-leader Adrian Ramsay said: “We are the first party to pledge to ban greyhound racing, a position supported by the RSPCA, Dog’s Trust, Blue Cross, and a majority of the public.

“Preventing greyhounds from being raced for the benefit of the betting industry and commercial gain would bring an end to the unnecessary deaths and suffering of these dogs.

“Approximately 200 horses die every year from horse racing. Banning the use of the whip is a basic step for animal welfare. Equally the horse racing industry needs to answer how it will stop the shocking number of deaths it’s industry causes that no one wants to see.

“These measures would also help reduce the harm caused by problem gambling.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

This article is jointly published with Bright Green

Image credit: Matthew Philip Long – Creative Commons