Boris Johnson’s ‘Orwell Britain’ column draws widespread mockery

‘I suggest you go back and re-read Orwell Boris…’

Boris Johnson’s latest column for the Daily Mail has been met with a wave of criticism and ridicule.

Entitled: ‘Welcome to Starmer’s Britain… twinned with Orwell’s 1984,’ the former PM expressed his growing concern about the state of free speech in the UK, claiming:

“We believe that we are among the great global champions of the right to speak your mind, the right that is the foundation of creativity and progress. Well, we are now losing that reputation, under Starmer, around the world. Rival governments are seeing that ordinary British people are being jailed for a mistaken tweet, while serious and violent criminals are being let out early.”

The column quickly drew backlash, with many noting the irony of Johnson’s claims. Journalist Adam Bienkov pointed out that many of those jailed for the recent far-right riots in England and Northern Ireland were prosecuted under the Public Order Act 1986, a law passed by former Conservative prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

“Boris Johnson claims the prosecution of those who incited the riots means “Starmer’s Britain [is now] twinned with Orwell’s 1984.” In reality none of the prosecutions used laws passed by Starmer, with most using a law passed by Johnson’s hero Margaret Thatcher. Yet the second it’s used against racist keyword warriors who encouraged thugs to burn down mosques, rather than on striking miners or Brixton rioters, Johnson and the Daily Mail decide we’re living in an authoritarian state.”

One reader on X wrote: “So if this idiot was PM he’d more than happy to allow people to get away with spreading dangerous lies which contributed to the racist riots we saw on our streets. Can’t express how glad I am that he is gone.”

Clifford Holte, another critic, posted: “Boris let’s have a look at the last 14 years of Tory tax breaks for the rich, tax increases to the poor. Cracking down on people’s right to protest. Removal of people’s freedom of movement Constant attacks on human rights laws. Using Tory aligned media to control the rhetoric. Denying the truth and throwing constant dead cats chucked about. Using fear to sell your projects and ideas. Profiting from the decrease living standards of millions. Corruption on a scale never before seen in modern day. UK politics that Tory government is the closest this country’s government has ever come to 1984… and had you been allowed to continue, who knows where it would have ended. I suggest you go back and re-read Orwell Boris.”

Tobi Frenzen added: “Manipulating facts, using slogans to shape public perception, undermining trust in independent institutions, disinformation, bending of the truth. Those are the themes from Orwell’s dystopian vision. Sounds rather more familiar with respect to your shambles of an administration.”

Another reader summed it up by stating: “Orwell would have detested Johnson, both as a journalist and as a person.”

Rather than evoking fears of a dystopian future under the new Labour government, the former PM-turned-Daily Mail columnist has succeeded in reminding everyone of his own shortcomings, and those of his party.