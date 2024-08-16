One in ten Reform voters say the far right riots made them feel ‘proud’

16% said the riots made them feel 'patriotic'

Britain was hit by a wave of violence and intimidation from the far right at the end of July and the start of August. Over the course of six days, riots took place in towns and cities across the country, with mosques and hotels housing asylum seekers among the buildings targeted.

New polling from WeThink has revealed the public’s reaction to the events. Overall, the public were most likely to say they felt ‘concerned’, ‘angry’ and ‘disgusted’ by the riots.

WeThink also broke down different people’s responses based on which political party they supported. Green, Labour and Lib Dem voters were most likely to say they felt ‘concerned’, ‘disgusted’, ‘angry’, ‘sad’, and ‘frustrated’.

By contrast, supporters of Reform UK were by far the most likely to say that the riots made them feel ‘patriotic’, ‘proud’ or ‘optimistic’.

16% of Reform voters said the riots made them feel ‘patriotic’, 10% said they made them feel ‘proud’ and 9% said they made them feel ‘optimistic’.

Respondents to the poll were asked ‘The UK is currently experiencing a wave of riots. How does this make you feel?’

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward