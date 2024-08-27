Laurence Fox’s Reclaim Party is bankrolled by a single individual, new accounts reveal

The far-right populist party has mainly focused on culture war issues, and just a few days before the General Election endorsed Reform UK.

New accounts have shown that the far-right Reclaim Party, which is headed up by actor Laurence Fox, is being bankrolled by a single person.

Byline Times reports on figures released by the party’s own annual accounts, which show that ‘Reclaim didn’t receive a single donation from anyone other than Jeremy Hosking, who donated £700,000’.

Hosking is a multi-millionaire Brexit donor, who has previously given millions to political parties including the Conservatives and Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party/Reform UK, as well as Vote Leave. He was also at one point leader of Reclaim.

An openDemocracy investigation also previously revealed that Hosking’s company, Hosking Partners, has at least $134m invested in the fossil fuel sector. He donated £1.7m to Vote Leave, making him the third-biggest Brexit donor and he has also bankrolled The Critic magazine, which regularly publishes stories railing against net-zero targets.

The Reclaim party’s latest accounts state: “During the year, the party had donations totalling £700,00 (2022: £716,084) that were reportable to the Electoral Commission. All donations were received as bank transfers. No donations were received in non-cash form.”

That Reclaim is overly dependent on a single donor, shows how much influence Hosking has on the party.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward