Laurence Fox’s Reclaim Party is bankrolled by a single individual, new accounts reveal

Left Foot Forward

The far-right populist party has mainly focused on culture war issues, and just a few days before the General Election endorsed Reform UK.

Laurence Fox

New accounts have shown that the far-right Reclaim Party, which is headed up by actor Laurence Fox, is being bankrolled by a single person.

Byline Times reports on figures released by the party’s own annual accounts, which show that ‘Reclaim didn’t receive a single donation from anyone other than Jeremy Hosking, who donated £700,000’.

Hosking is a multi-millionaire Brexit donor, who has previously given millions to political parties including the Conservatives and Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party/Reform UK, as well as Vote Leave. He was also at one point leader of Reclaim.

An openDemocracy investigation also previously revealed that Hosking’s company, Hosking Partners, has at least $134m invested in the fossil fuel sector. He donated £1.7m to Vote Leave, making him the third-biggest Brexit donor and he has also bankrolled The Critic magazine, which regularly publishes stories railing against net-zero targets.

The Reclaim party’s latest accounts state: “During the year, the party had donations totalling £700,00 (2022: £716,084) that were reportable to the Electoral Commission. All donations were received as bank transfers. No donations were received in non-cash form.”

That Reclaim is overly dependent on a single donor, shows how much influence Hosking has on the party.

The far-right populist party has mainly focused on culture war issues, and just a few days before the General Election endorsed Reform UK.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

Related posts:

  1. The four Tory candidates backing Laurence Fox’s Reclaim pledges
  2. Who funds the Reform UK Party?
  3. Labour Party declares more donations than all other parties combined during general election campaign
  4. 3 polls reveal Reform Party support falling 
Comments are closed.