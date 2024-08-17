GB News’ criticised for sensationalising minor benefit fraud case involving part-time musician

Readers questioned the relevance of the story given the broader context of fraud in the UK.

With all the pressing issues in the world, one might expect that a man earning a modest income as a musician while claiming benefits wouldn’t make the headlines. But for GB News, the story was too tempting to ignore. The right-wing outlet reported on a man from the Isle of Man who failed to inform the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) about his side income as a musician, branding him a ‘benefit fraudster.’

The provocative article entitled ‘benefit fraudster confesses to failing to inform DWP he was earning money as musician,’ paints the man as a ‘benefits cheat’ who improperly received thousands of pounds in income support. According to the report, the DWP overpaid the man by £1,908, and he is now on £500 bail.

The reaction to the article was critical, with readers questioning the relevance of the story given the broader context of fraud in the UK.

“Not condoning it but … Chasing the little guy while they allow £billions to be fraudulently taken from the system,” was one comment online.

“Get a grip, talk about diverting what’s going on in this shambles of a country !” was another comment.

Another pointed out: “Peanuts compared to what the rich tax dodgers get away with.”

The sentiment was echoed in several other comments, including, “Let the benefit bashing begin in 3… 2… 1….”

GB News’ focus on ‘benefit cheats’ is nothing new. The right-wing channel frequently publishes sensationalised headlines targeting those who claim benefits, perpetuating a narrative that paints them as ‘scroungers,’ ‘frauds,’ and ‘cheats.’ This echoes a long-standing trend in British media, particularly among outlets that support Tory policies. In 2012, the Sun ran its infamous ‘Beat the Cheat’ campaign, urging readers to report suspected benefit fraud.

While GB News and others stir up outrage over minor instances of benefit fraud, the actual impact of such cases is often negligible. For example, DWP data for the financial year ending in 2024 shows almost no recorded losses to the taxpayer due to fraud in the disability benefits system. Fraud in Disability Living Allowance cases was found to be just 0.1 percent, while PIP fraud was reported at 0 percent. Overpayments, primarily due to departmental errors, accounted for just 0.4% of PIP payments, down from 1.1 percent the previous year.

As for the musician at the centre of GB News’ story, a closer look at the industry would reveal that even professional musicians often struggle financially. According to the 2023 Musicians’ Census, half of all musicians earn less than £14,000 annually. With this in mind, the real question is whether GB News’ focus on this minor case is truly newsworthy, or merely a distraction from more significant issues.