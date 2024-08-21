Former Tory rail minister apologies for failure to resolve train strikes

He also called for an end to the 'demonisation' of railway workers

The former Tory rail minister Huw Merriman has apologised for failing to resolve more than two years of industrial disputes on Britain’s railways. Merriman, who served as rail minister throughout Rishi Sunak’s premiership said he was “sorry” that he couldn’t resolve the disputes and admitted he ‘failed’ to improve rail services through workplace reform.

In a series of posts on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Merriman also called for an end to the ‘demonisation’ of railway workers and for them to be ‘shown more respect’.

The comments from Merriman follow the government negotiating a pay offer for train drivers which the ASLEF union has recommended its members accept. The offer would see train drivers receive a 5% pay rise for 2022-2023; 4.75% for 2023 to 2024; and 4.5% for 2024 to 2025, all of which would be backdated.

Merriman said: “In my time as Rail Minister, I was fortunate to meet and work with those who crewed trains and stations, managed the railway and worked with pride for their passengers. I’m sorry that I wasn’t able to reach an agreement with all unions who were on strike.

“Having tried to bring in workplace reform to improve rail services and, holding my hands up, failed, I can understand why the new Govt have decided to cut a deal to end the uncertainty and move on with goodwill.

“Whilst it’s legitimate to debate the terms of the deal, the demonisation of train drivers and those onboard and at stations, who carry out a difficult and skilled job for the safety of passengers, is completely unfair. These people work hard and should be shown more respect.

“Despite reports, I had a good working relationship with the rail union leaders and recognised their role representing members. I hope, by sticking my head up and accepting my part, others can show our rail workforce the respect and recognition they deserve and focus on the future.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: David Woolfall / UK Parliament – Creative Commons