When are this week’s train strikes?

The latest strike dates in the long-running dispute over train drivers' pay

Train drivers are on strike again this week in the long running dispute over pay, with another series of walkouts affecting rail travel across the country.

Train drivers’ union Aslef has accused train operating companies of refusing to come to the table for talks to resolve the bitter dispute, while the trade union General Secretary Mick Whelan has slammed the government for being “ultra-deceitful” over negotiations with the union.

Whelan has described the dispute as a “Westminster problem” and highlighted the absence of ministers to help reach a resolution, having not met with the Transport Secretary Mark Harper since December 2022 or Transport Minister Huw Merriman since January ‘23.

Speaking to the Times Radio on Tuesday, Whelan said: “The public, business and everybody else should direct their ire and approbation to the people that have caused this, continue to cause this and won’t resolve it, which is the government and the train or plane companies controlled by Westminster.”

Aslef rejected a “risible” offer from the industry over a year ago which it described as a “land grab for our terms & conditions”.

The dispute involves 16 train operators. and drivers are taking 24-hour industrial action in another series of one-day strikes across the network.

May strike dates

Tuesday 7 May – Aslef members walked out at c2c, Greater Anglia, GTR Great Northern Thameslink, Southeastern, Southern/Gatwick Express, South Western Railway main line and depot drivers, and SWR Island Line.

Wednesday 8 May – Strikes will affect long-distance trains reaching as far as Wales and Scotland, with services in the Midlands affected too. Drivers will walk out at Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways; CrossCountry; East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway; and West Midlands Trains.

Thursday 9 May – The North will be hit on Thursday, with drivers walking out at LNER, Northern Trains, and TransPennine Trains.

Monday 6 to Saturday 11 May – Aslef members will refuse to work non-contractual overtime during this period causing general disruption to services.

In February Aslef members voted overwhelmingly to take further industrial action, extending their strike mandate for a further six months meaning strikes could continue into the summer.

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward