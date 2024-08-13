Boris Johnson could return to the Telegraph as global editor-in-chief as Nadhim Zahawi plots bid

Johnson has longstanding links with the Telegraph, having previously written a column for the paper and having started his journalism career there.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson could return to the Telegraph as ‘global editor-in-chief’ and is being courted for the role as Nadhim Zahawi plots a takeover bid for the paper.

Former Chancellor Zahawi is said to have sounded out Johnson for the role, after approaching a number of wealthy backers about assembling a potential bid for the Telegraph newspapers and Spectator magazine, Sky News reports.

Zahawi, who was sacked last year as Tory party chair after an investigation found he committed a serious breach by not being open about a tax probe, has approached a number of billionaire backers about helping to finance an offer for the daily newspaper, its Sunday sister title and The Spectator magazine, Sky News has previously reported.

The open auction process to buy The Telegraph and The Spectator magazine is restarting after a failed bid by the Jeff Zucker-led Redbird IMI, a joint investment vehicle between US private equity firm Redbird and Abu Dhabi-backed vehicle International Media Investments.

The former Prime Minister, who has little regard for the truth, was previously sacked from the Times for making up a front-page news story, where he had made up quotes, fabricating the words of his godfather, the academic Colin Lucas.

He of course also lied about Covid lockdown parties in Downing Street as well as lying about having an affair.

That someone with so little regard for the truth could be considered for ‘global editor-in-chief’ at a newspaper says it all about how standards have fallen in sections of the right-wing press.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward