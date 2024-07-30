Trade unions welcome pay deal announcements from Chancellor

Union leaders praise change in direction, but warn of divisions in pay restoration for NHS workers

Trade unions have welcomed Rachel Reeve’s announcement that the Labour Government is accepting public sector pay review recommendations in full. General Secretary’s have praised an improved approach to workers’ pay and conditions, however also warned Labour about ‘dividing NHS workers‘.

Health workers

After announcing the breakthrough 22.3% deal being put to junior doctors, Reeves confirmed that pay review body recommendations will be accepted for all other health workers, with union leaders praising the quick action of the new government to address public sector pay.

The General Secretary of the UK’s largest union Unison said Labour had “thankfully” acted quicker than its predecessors, while she highlighted that pay and investment will be key to addressing issues in the NHS.

Christina McAnea welcomed the above inflation 5.5% pay increase, however she added that health workers will also compare it with the larger deal agreed for junior doctors.

Nurses will also be weighing up their thoughts on the pay offer, as the Royal College of Nursing reacted saying it will push the government to present its plans for improving the NHS.

“We do not begrudge doctors their pay rise. We work together closely, in the interests of our patients. What we ask for is the same fair treatment from government,” said RCN General Secretary and Chief Executive Professor Nicola Ranger. “Our members will vote on whether they see today’s announcement as enough of a start on our journey.”

She added: “Nurses are the ever-present, safety critical workforce across the whole of health and care. Our wages do not reflect that and still won’t after today.”

This sentiment was echoed by Unite the union which represents NHS workers. The union said it was “imperative to ensure that we are not dividing NHS workers.”

Teachers

The threat of another teachers strike could well be quelled after the Chancellor confirmed an investment in the profession with a 5.5% pay deal, which the teachers’ union will put to members.

Daniel Kebede, General Secretary of the National Education Union, responded by thanking the Education Secretary for, “showing the positive leadership needed on teacher pay and the recruitment and retention crisis that was missing under the previous 10 Conservative Education Secretaries.”

Kebede called the deal a “necessary first step” in reversing the real terms pay cuts to the sector since 2010, with still “some way to go” to restore pay, but that the announcement was a “a strong signal to the profession about a new course of direction in education.”

Civil servants

A recommended 5% pay uplift for civil servants was also agreed by Reeves in her announcement, which the FDA union welcomed as a step in “the right decision.”

FDA General Secretary Dave Penman said: “If we want world-class public services then we must invest in the public servants that deliver them, and this announcement is the first step in the right direction.”

However, the leader of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) that also represents civil servants siad it was “disappointed” that the government had “missed the opportunity to adopt our proposals for dealing immediately with low pay and structural problems.”

Leader Fran Heathcote said: “While we welcome the change of tone and atmosphere from the new government towards the civil service, we want immediate talks to address all of our members’ issues.”

She also said that there was “no justification” for civil servants “getting less than other public sector workers.”

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward