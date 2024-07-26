Tom Tugendhat changes his slogan after unfortunate Tory leadership campaign gaffe 

His motto has been changed, and no longer spells out 'turd’

Tom Tugendhat’s Tory leadership campaign has received attention although not the kind he would have wanted, after it was pointed out that his slogan was an acronym for TURD.

The shadow Security Minister is among the Tory MP’s who have announced their intention to run for Conservative party leadership, however he has faced ridicule for the unfortunate blunder and his slogan has since changed.

Launching his leadership bid on Wednesday, the statement on his campaign website read ‘Together we can, Unite the party. Rebuild trust. Defeat Labour.’ This was picked up by social media users who highlighted and mocked the unintentional rude acronym.

Shortly after, the slogan was changed and now reads, ‘Together we can, Unite the party. Rebuild trust. Win back the country.’ According to the Telegraph, sources close to Tugendhart said the change had nothing to do with the acronym.

The Tonbridge MP is among seven Tory MPs who have asked for Tory leadership packs, as hopefuls set out their pitches to win over the Tory party membership and become the next leader.

It’s an unfortunate start to the leadership race bringing back what now seems like distant memories of the gaffe-filled Conservative general election campaign.

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward