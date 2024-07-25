Here are the seven Tory MPs who have been given Tory leadership packs after asking for them

So, who are the Tory contenders?

After nominations for the Tory leadership opened yesterday, Tory MPs have been setting out their leadership pitches, following the party’s worst defeat in its Parliamentary history earlier this month.

Of course, the writing was on the wall for Sunak for a while, and some had already been jostling to replace him long before nominations formally opened.

So, who are the Tory contenders? Sky’s Jon Craig has revealed that seven leadership hopefuls have asked for Tory leadership packs and been given them. Here are the seven:

1.Suella Braverman

The former Home Secretary has made no secret of her ambition to replace Sunak, having run for the leadership previously and is widely expected to launch a bid this time round too.

She has already been asked by Tees Valley Mayor Lord Ben Houchen to conduct the Conservative Party leadership contest “with civility” after she warned the party risks becoming “centrist cranks”.

2. James Cleverly

Shadow Home Secretary James Cleverly has formally announced his leadership bid, becoming the first Tory MP to do so.

In his post on social media announcing his intention to run, Cleverly said that the ‘Conservatives needed to “re-establish our reputation as the party who, in government, helps grow the economy, helps people achieve their goals, their dreams, and their aspirations’.

3. Priti Patel

Priti Patel is also among those who have asked for a leadership pack and is currently at 5/1 odds to replace Sunak.

The former Cabinet minister is expected to throw her hat into the ring.

4.Robert Jenrick

Former cabinet minister Robert Jenrick is set to announce his candidacy for Conservative Party leader, promising to win back Reform UK voters who deserted the Tories in the last election, the BBC reports.

5. Kemi Badenoch

Badenoch has also reportedly asked for a leadership pack. The former business and trade secretary ran for the leadership in 2022 and has not ruled out having another go.

6. Tom Tugendhat

Tonbridge MP Mr Tugendhat has thrown his hat into the ring for the leadership, saying he would be prepared to quit the European Convention on Human Rights to protect the UK’s borders.

He launched his campaign in the Telegraph, saying that the party would not be divided on “common sense” issues such as gender, taxes, defence and net zero.

7. Mel Stride

Former minister Mel Stride has said he is considering whether to stand to be the next Conservative leader.

The shadow work and pensions minister, who is a close ally of Rishi Sunak, said “a number of colleagues” had approached him and suggested he should run.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward