Penny Mordaunt’s leadership campaign website re-registered

The leader of the Commons has clearly turned her attention to life after Sunak…

Although Tory rebels are reported to have thrown in the towel after their failed attempts to replace Rishi Sunak as Tory party leader ahead of the general election, there’s still some manoeuvring in the background, with one hopeful’s campaign website re-registered.

Penny Mordaunt, who has repeatedly insisted that she has no intention to replace Sunak before the general election, saw her campaign website, pm4pm.com, re-registered on the day of the local elections, right-wing blog Guido Fawkes reports.

Guido reports that the domain name was owned by ‘Lewis Communications, a PR business run by Chris Lewis, who is said to be the political and spin guru behind Penny’s (abortive) leadership pitches.’

Many of the rebels had been waiting for the results of the local elections in order to build momentum to replace Sunak. The Tories suffered a disastrous set of results which saw them lose nearly half of the seats they were contesting as well as nine of the ten metro-mayor elections.

However, a coup against Sunak failed to materialise, with Sky’s Sam Coates reporting that despite the appalling set of results, plotters believe that they have ‘run out of time, and the window for a challenge was back in December or January.’

Nonetheless, with Mordaunt’s campaign website re-registering and with the Prime Minister’s authority in tatters, reports of who is in the running to replace Sunak will continue to persist.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward