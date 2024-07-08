REVEALED: The shocking number of people turned away from polling stations due to voter ID

"Confusing" and "unnecessary" voter ID laws have shut people out of voting

More than 400,000 people could have been prevented from voting in the general election because they didn’t have the necessary ID, polling has suggested.

Polling from More in Common found that as many as 3.2% of the public say they were turned away from a polling station at least once on July 4. That would be the equivalent of around 850,000 people in the UK.

According to the poll, more than half of these people said they did not return to the polling station or that they did return but were still not able to vote.

The poll found that people of colour were far more likely to be turned away from polling stations than white voters. 6.5% of voters of colour were turned away from polling stations at least once, compared with 2.5% of white voters.

These figures don’t include those voters who may have been put off from attempting to vote altogether as they knew they did not have the required forms of ID. 6% of people told the polling firm that the ID requirements had affected their decision on whether or not to vote, and they then did not vote

Georgie Laming from Hope Not Hate – the anti-racist campaign group which commissioned the polling – told the Guardian: “This was a generation-defining election and yet, hundreds of thousands of voters were shut out from voting because of confusing and unnecessary voter ID laws. This general election was the first under new photo ID rules and it must be the last.”

Requiring voters to present ID at a polling station in order to vote was introduced in 2022. Prior to the introduction of mandatory voter ID, critics argued that it would lead to disenfranchisement of specific groups of voters, including people of colour and trans people, and that the problem it was supposedly aiming to solve – voter fraud – was virtually non-existent.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Oatsy80 – Creative Commons