Party leaders’ deliver their final messages to voters on polling day

Parties push home their core line to voters as leaders hit the polling station

Party leaders have sent out final messages today hoping to win the support of voters heading to the polling station by 10pm. Both Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer cast their votes this morning at their constituency polling stations, in Yorkshire and London respectively.

The Lib Dem leader Ed Davey and the Green Party’s co-leader Carla Denyer have also now cast their votes in the 2024 general election.

In a video posted this morning, Labour leader Keir Starmer pushed the party’s core message of voting for ‘change’. His election day bid to voters said “Britain’s future is on the ballot” as he slammed 14 years of Tory government failings.

Starmer laid out Labour’s long-term plan in his message and emphasised putting “country first, party second, always,” promising to “replace decline with national renewal” and to “get Britain working, building, growing again.”

Tory leader Rishi Sunak posted a message on X this morning urging people to head to the polls, bring ID and vote Conservative, while also seeming to accept defeat by adding the message “stop the Labour supermajority.”

The SNP has posted an election day message in which the first minister John Swinney reiterated the party’s key message in the campaign calling for an end to the two-child benefit cap and “ending Westminster austerity”.

He goes on to call for “rejoining the European Union as an independent country, because we are a country that proudly looks outwards,” in his final appeal to the electorate.

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorweth posted a video outside his polling station after voted in Ynys Mon. He appealed to voters across Wales saying Plaid Cymru candidates “will put your community first in Westminster.”

“For fairness and ambition, for Wales, for funding for Wales, the NHS, for your family, your community, vote Plaid Cymru,” Rhun ap Iorweth said.

The Green Party has posted a message from former leader and Green MP Caroline Lucas saying, “vote Green for real hope and real change.”

Lucas emphasised core party policies around NHS funding, clean air, public ownership of water companies and an end to the two-child benefit cap. Co-leader Carla Denyer appealed to voters in her constituency in Bristol Central. She said, “you live in one of the only seats in the country where you can elect a Green MP today. Your vote here REALLY matters. We need voices that can challenge the new Labour government to do better.”

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey today urged people to vote Liberal Democrats “for a fair deal” adding that “together, we can make this a once-in-a-generation election”. In a final message, the party highlighted its key areas of concern around protecting the NHS, stopping sewage, looking after carers and tackling the cost of living.

(Image credit: Keir Starmer / Flickr)

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward