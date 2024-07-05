Margaret Thatcher’s old seat of Finchley has been GAINED by Labour

Labour’s Sarah Sackman took Finchley and Golders Green from the Conservatives, defeating Tory rival Alex Deane who polled 17,276, while Sackman secured 21,857 votes

Former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s old seat of Finchley has been gained by the Labour Party.

Thatcher was first elected as Finchley’s MP in 1959, holding the seat until her retirement from the House of Commons in 1992. It changed Finchley and Golders Green constituency in 1997.

Sackman’s win is in stark contrast to the Labour Party’s showing in the 2019 elections, under then-party leader Jeremy Corbyn, when the party received just 24.2% of the vote in Finchley and Golders Green.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward