George Galloway loses Rochdale seat to Labour’s Paul Waugh

He didn't turn up for the result...

George Galloway of the Workers Party has lost his Rochdale seat to the Labour Party’s Paul Waugh.

The leader of the Workers Party of Britain received 11,508 votes, behind Labour’s Paul Waugh who won the seat with 13,047 votes.

Mr Galloway won the seat in a February by-election, overturning a Labour majority of 9,668.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward