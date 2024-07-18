Liz Truss submits official complaint about Labour mentioning her disastrous mini-budget

“You really have lost the plot, you have never once taken responsibility for your actions. Not once.”

Former Tory leader Liz Truss is so incensed that the Labour Party dared to mention her disastrous mini-budget in documents published for the King’s Speech, that she has decided to lodge a formal complaint.

Truss has submitted a formal complaint to the UK’s top civil servant after her disastrous mini-budget was mentioned three times in briefing notes on the government’s plans for the year ahead which were published yesterday morning.

Truss, who likes to portray herself as a staunch defender of free speech, isn’t very happy.

One of the instances in which her mini-budget is mentioned is on the Budget Responsibility Bill, which “delivers on the manifesto commitment to introduce a ‘fiscal lock’ to ensure that the mistakes of Liz Truss mini-Budget cannot be repeated”.

Another says: “The fiscal lock is intended to capture and prevent those announcements that could resemble the disastrous mini-Budget.”

The final reference states: “The Institute for Government have said that ’Rachel Reeves has made welcome moves to improve fiscal policy making – Liz Truss’s autumn mini-Budget is a lesson in how not to do fiscal policy.”

In a letter posted on X by Truss, the former Tory leader has written to Simon Case, the cabinet secretary, demanding the references to her are removed from the documents.

She said: “Not only is what is stated in the document untrue … but I regard it as a flagrant breach of the civil service code, since such personal and political attacks have no place in a document prepared by civil servants – an error made all the more egregious when the attack is allowed to masquerade in the document among ‘key facts’.

“Will you please urgently investigate how such material came to be included in this document, ensure suitable admonishment for those responsible and the immediate removal of such political material from the version of the document on [the government website].”

In response to her post, one user on X replied: “You really have lost the plot, you have never once taken responsibility for your actions. Not once.”