Lib Dems gain first seat from Tories, winning Harrogate and Knaresborough

Another Tory loss...
Declarations from constituencies are now coming in thick and fast as the votes from the general election continue to be counted.
Labour are already having a good night, having gained two seats from the Tories.
Now the Lib Dems have joined the party, having gained the seat of Harrogate and Knaresborough, again from the Tories.
The Lib Dems picked up 46.1% of the vote to the Tories’ 30.2%. Reform UK took 10.9%, Labour 8% and the Greens 3.4%.
Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward
Image credit: Liberal Democrats – Creative Commons
