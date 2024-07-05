Lib Dems gain first seat from Tories, winning Harrogate and Knaresborough

News

Another Tory loss...

Lib Dems

Declarations from constituencies are now coming in thick and fast as the votes from the general election continue to be counted.

Labour are already having a good night, having gained two seats from the Tories.

Now the Lib Dems have joined the party, having gained the seat of Harrogate and Knaresborough, again from the Tories.

The Lib Dems picked up 46.1% of the vote to the Tories’ 30.2%. Reform UK took 10.9%, Labour 8% and the Greens 3.4%.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Liberal Democrats – Creative Commons

Related posts:

  1. Bombshell poll suggests Tories could win fewer seats than the Lib Dems
  2. Tories are pouring extra resources into Rishi Sunak’s seat amid panic PM is set to lose
  3. Every Tory cabinet member who is set to lose their seat according to the latest polls
  4. Local elections 2024: ‘Catastrophic’ results for Tories set to lose 500 seats 
Comments are closed.