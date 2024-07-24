LFF will not be publishing today, but normal service will resume from tomorrow!

Left Foot Forward News

LFF will not be publishing today but we will be returning to normal service from tomorrow!

A photo of NHS protesters with text overlaid reading "Join the Left Foot Forward"

LFF will not be publishing today but we will be returning to normal service from tomorrow!

Related posts:

  1. Support Left Foot Forward on our 15th anniversary
  2. Liz Truss broke Whitehall rules by publishing new book without agreement from Cabinet Office
  3. Rishi Sunak expected to announce resignation tomorrow morning
  4. Labour Party declares more donations than all other parties combined during general election campaign
Comments are closed.