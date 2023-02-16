Michael Heseltine schools Reform UK’s Richard Tice on failings of Brexit

“I’ve just told you what the reality is. You’ve been deluding people as you’ve been doing for six years.”

Former Tory Deputy Prime Minister Lord Michael Heseltine schooled Brexiteers on TalkTV on the failings of Brexit, during a heated clash on the channel.

Lord Heseltine clashed with Reform UK leader Richard Tice and journalist Isabel Oakeshott, who were filling in for Piers Morgan on TalkTV on Tuesday.

The Tory grandee used facts and figures as well as stories and headlines from the Tory press to show just how much damage Brexit has caused to Britain.

He told Tice and Oakeshott: “Did you see today’s Daily Telegraph, ‘Brexit is dead’, and those are your most fanatical supporters. How can your greatest supporters allow this sort of adverse propaganda be published?”

Oakeshott asked ‘what supporters?’, to which Tice replied: “That was an article by (Telegraph assistant comment editor) Sherelle Jacobs, Lord Heseltine. But the point is that she was concerned that the establishment figures …

Heseltine interjected: “OK, let’s start again. What about this one? The Bank of England. People £1,000 worse off. The Daily Telegraph.

“It’s not me. It’s your friends.”

Tice then tried to talk about the reality of GDP growth, to which Heseltine replied: “I’ve just told you what the reality is. You’ve been deluding people as you’ve been doing for six years.”

Oakeshott then claimed that Remainers like Heseltine had thwarted ‘Brexit ever happening’. He replied: “You’ve had six years with your hands on the levers of power… what are your ministers doing!?”

A clip of the exchange is below:

