Lee Anderson called a ‘w****r’ during open-top bus tour of constituency

The MP for Ashfield decided to tour his constituency with his new party leader Richard Tice

Lee Anderson isn’t as popular as he had hoped after his defection from the Tories to Reform UK, which he discovered during an open-top bus tour of his constituency.

The MP for Ashfield decided to tour his constituency with his new party leader Richard Tice, after joining his third party in six years. Anderson had the Tory whip withdrawn after making Islamophobic comments about the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

The former Tory had a ‘day of action’ in Ashfield where a bus daubed in the colours and logos of Reform UK toured the district, however his visit to his constituency didn’t go as well as he would’ve liked. When the bus reached Sutton-in-Ashfield, he was confronted by an enraged member of the public.

LBC shared a clip on X of the member of the public confronting Anderson and calling him a ‘f

*****g W****r’.

The woman was then approached by a number of Anderson’s supporters – one of whom had to be told to get his hands off her.