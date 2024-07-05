Labour wins key bellwether seat of Nuneaton

The party that has won Nuneaton at every election since 1997 has entered government

The Labour Party has won the key bellwether seat of Nuneaton. At every general election since 1997, the party that has won Nuneaton has entered government

Labour received 36.9% of the vote, with the Tories in second on 28.5%. Reform UK came third, picking up 22% of the vote.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward