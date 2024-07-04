Labour holds Blyth & Ashington – the second seat to declare

Labour picked up almost 50% of the vote
Labour have held the constituency of Blyth and Ashington – the second seat to declare.
The Labour candidate won 49.6% of the vote. Reform UK beat the Tories into second place – as they also did in Houghton and Sunderland South, winning 26.9% of the vote.
The Tories picked up 15.2% of the vote, the Greens 4.9% and the Lib Dems 3.5%.
Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward
