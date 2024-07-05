Labour holds Sunderland Central

Three seats have declared. All three have gone Labour.

Three seats have now been declared in the general election, and all three have gone to Labour.

The latest is Sunderland Central, where Labour picked up 42.2%. As with the two other seats declared so far, Reform came second on 27%. The Tories were in third on, 14.3%, the Lib Dems fourth on 9% and the Lib Dems fifth on 7.5%.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

