Labour holds Houghton and Sunderland South in first declared constituency of the night

Reform UK came second
Labour’s Bridget Phillipson has been re-elected as the MP for Houghton and Sunderland South. In the first constituency to declare, Labour picked up 47% of the vote. That’s up more than 6 points in 2019.
Reform UK beat the Tories into second place in the seat, receiving 29% of the vote. The Tories got 14%, the Lib Dems 6% and the Greens 4%.
Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward
