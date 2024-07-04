Labour holds Houghton and Sunderland South in first declared constituency of the night

News

Reform UK came second

Bridget Phillipson

Labour’s Bridget Phillipson has been re-elected as the MP for Houghton and Sunderland South. In the first constituency to declare, Labour picked up 47% of the vote. That’s up more than 6 points in 2019.

Reform UK beat the Tories into second place in the seat, receiving 29% of the vote. The Tories got 14%, the Lib Dems 6% and the Greens 4%.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Related posts:

  1. Bombshell constituency poll shows Jeremy Corbyn on track to lose to Labour in Islington North
  2. 5 key Labour-Tory battleground seats to look out for on election night
  3. TUC Congress: Mick Lynch holds Labour to account on New Deal for Workers
  4. Support Left Foot Forward on our 15th anniversary
Comments are closed.