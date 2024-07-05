Grant Shapps LOSES seat to Labour in major upset

News

The defence secretary has been booted out of parliament

Grant Shapps interview

Defence secretary Grant Shapps has lost his seat to Labour in a major upset. Shapps was one of the most high profile members of the last government and one of the first Tory big beasts to lose his seat.

Shapps was the MP for Welwyn Hatfield. Labour won 41% of the vote to the Tories’ 33%.

A number of other Tory cabinet members are projected to lose their seats according to the exit poll, including Jeremy Hunt and Penny Mordaunt.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Related posts:

  1. Grant Shapps loses it in car crash interview with Sky News presenter
  2. Grant Shapps gets upset and complains about having facts and figures ‘thrown at him’
  3. Grant Shapps begs voters not to give Labour a ‘super majority’
  4. Former army chief gives damning verdict of Grant Shapps as defence secretary
Comments are closed.