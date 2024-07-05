Grant Shapps LOSES seat to Labour in major upset

The defence secretary has been booted out of parliament

Defence secretary Grant Shapps has lost his seat to Labour in a major upset. Shapps was one of the most high profile members of the last government and one of the first Tory big beasts to lose his seat.

Shapps was the MP for Welwyn Hatfield. Labour won 41% of the vote to the Tories’ 33%.

A number of other Tory cabinet members are projected to lose their seats according to the exit poll, including Jeremy Hunt and Penny Mordaunt.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward