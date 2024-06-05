Tory Health Secretary says she will ban NHS staff wearing Palestinian flags

Victoria Atkins made the announcement in an interview with the Jewish Chronicle

The Health Secretary Victoria Atkins has said that the Tories will ban NHS staff from wearing Palestinian flags if they win the election. Atkins made the comments in an interview with the Jewish Chronicle.

She said that the move would be part of policies to tackle antisemitism, saying she was: “determined to ensure that Jewish people feel as safe in our healthcare system as they should in the rest of society”.

Later in the interview, she went on to say: “I’ve already been in conversations with NHS England about how we can ensure that uniforms are free political and flags, and this goes across the board [sic]. Our hospitals, surgeries and other healthcare settings should not be places where individuals express their political views, but environments that enable people simply to get health care quickly and safely.

“Working with NHS England, I know they share these concerns, as do NHS trust executives — and indeed, the overwhelming majority of people who work in the NHS.”

Left Foot Forward has approached Palestine Solidarity Campaign for comment.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward