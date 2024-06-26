Leaders debate audience applauds Keir Starmer for branding Rishi Sunak “out of touch”

"If you listen to people in the audience and across the country more often, you might not be quite so out of touch."
The final head to head debate between Labour leader Keir Starmer and Tory leader Rishi Sunak has been broadcast on the BBC tonight from Nottingham.
In the debate, the two leaders clashed on a number of issues – including the current welfare system in the UK.
During that particular discussion, Sunak tried his usual tactic of interrupting Starmer while he was trying to respond to a question from the audience about how he could ensure disabled people aren’t punished by benefit sanctions. Starmer barely got a word in before Sunak interjected.
That lead to Starmer to say: “If you listen to people in the audience and across the country more often, you might not be quite so out of touch.”
Starmer’s retort was met with applause from the audience. That’s not the response Sunak wanted…
Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward
